Macquarie Group Ltd. Purchases 333,201 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 56.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 923,512 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 333,201 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in CSX were worth $27,465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in shares of CSX by 1,629.6% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 1,247,187 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,010,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175,078 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its position in CSX by 57.4% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 118,373 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,796,000 after purchasing an additional 43,181 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its position in CSX by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 287,807 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,559,000 after purchasing an additional 18,899 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in CSX by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 761,607 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $22,650,000 after purchasing an additional 39,663 shares during the period. Finally, Quaero Capital S.A. grew its position in CSX by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quaero Capital S.A. now owns 65,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,960,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the period. 73.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CSX opened at $35.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.73. CSX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.67 and a fifty-two week high of $38.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.02 and its 200 day moving average is $34.13. The stock has a market cap of $78.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.23.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.01. CSX had a net margin of 30.19% and a return on equity of 26.34%. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. CSX’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of CSX from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of CSX from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research cut their target price on shares of CSX from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.25.

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

