Macquarie Group Ltd. Sells 36,356 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Macquarie Group Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 101,946 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,356 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $30,577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in EL. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $18,131,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 372,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,345,000 after acquiring an additional 56,507 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 201.1% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 17,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,467,000 after acquiring an additional 11,480 shares in the last quarter. 61.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on EL shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $364.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. DA Davidson raised their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $393.00 to $439.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Bank of America downgraded Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $345.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $384.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $364.05.

Estée Lauder Companies stock opened at $319.17 on Thursday. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52 week low of $244.70 and a 52 week high of $374.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $340.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $333.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $114.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.09.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 43.78%. The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.42 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Vice Chairman Sara E. Moss sold 2,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.90, for a total value of $703,906.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lynn Forester sold 1,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.37, for a total transaction of $549,282.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,071,172 shares of company stock worth $708,742,220. Insiders own 12.91% of the company’s stock.

About Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

