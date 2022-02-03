MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.83 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) to post earnings per share of ($0.83) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for MacroGenics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.71) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.00). MacroGenics reported earnings of $0.02 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 4,250%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MacroGenics will report full year earnings of ($3.26) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.43) to ($3.12). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($2.29) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.62) to ($1.81). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for MacroGenics.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.23). MacroGenics had a negative net margin of 126.03% and a negative return on equity of 46.52%. The firm had revenue of $15.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.56 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.66) EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MacroGenics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 6th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of MacroGenics in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of MacroGenics from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MacroGenics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:MGNX traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.14. 12,544 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 444,866. The firm has a market cap of $682.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.63 and a beta of 2.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.77. MacroGenics has a 1 year low of $10.95 and a 1 year high of $36.48.

In other MacroGenics news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech acquired 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.50 per share, with a total value of $3,700,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in MacroGenics by 11.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,639 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in MacroGenics by 0.8% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 84,602 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,272,000 after buying an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in MacroGenics by 6.9% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,083 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in MacroGenics by 15.3% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,519 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in MacroGenics by 6.8% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 15,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 94.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MacroGenics Company Profile

MacroGenics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering and developing antibody-based therapeutics designed to modulate the human immune response for the treatment of cancer. Its product pipeline includes Margetuximab, Flotetuzumab, Retifanlimab, Enoblituzumab, Tebotelimab, MGC018, MGD019, IMGC936, and MGD014 for infectious diseases.

