Madison Wealth Management Boosts Holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Madison Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) by 7.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,906 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,487 shares during the period. Madison Wealth Management’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $2,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the third quarter worth $4,168,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 7.6% in the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 22,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,000 after buying an additional 1,558 shares during the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 47.7% in the third quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 8,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 2,864 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 15.3% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 8.7% during the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF stock opened at $33.50 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.08. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 1 year low of $30.13 and a 1 year high of $34.94.

