Madison Wealth Management Boosts Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Madison Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,223 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the quarter. Madison Wealth Management’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $2,732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Natixis raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 34.4% in the third quarter. Natixis now owns 704,600 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $90,703,000 after buying an additional 180,429 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 14.9% during the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 15,462 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 210.6% during the third quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 19,121 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,461,000 after purchasing an additional 12,965 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 1.2% during the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 12,269 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Castle Hook Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 19.5% during the third quarter. Castle Hook Partners LP now owns 259,754 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,438,000 after purchasing an additional 42,468 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AMAT. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $160.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.47.

In other Applied Materials news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 300,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.79, for a total transaction of $45,837,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMAT opened at $140.76 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $149.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.41. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $99.82 and a 1-year high of $167.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.01). Applied Materials had a net margin of 25.53% and a return on equity of 52.64%. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.98%.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

