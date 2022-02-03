Madison Wealth Management Has $1.17 Million Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Madison Wealth Management grew its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 0.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,743 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Madison Wealth Management’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the third quarter worth $256,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 255,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,806,000 after buying an additional 28,176 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Golden State Equity Partners increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 1,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 4,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after buying an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PEP opened at $175.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.77. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $128.32 and a 1 year high of $177.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $170.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $162.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $242.61 billion, a PE ratio of 29.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.65.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a $1.075 dividend. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.25%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PEP. Argus raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $157.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.71.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

