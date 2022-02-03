Madison Wealth Management Has $1.46 Million Stock Holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Madison Wealth Management increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,406 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the quarter. Madison Wealth Management’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $1,457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TROW. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 319.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 130 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 91.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 174 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 76.7% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 265 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 7,292 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.28, for a total value of $1,431,273.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.58, for a total value of $2,993,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $212.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $222.00 to $202.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Citigroup dropped their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $159.00 to $136.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $212.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $191.00.

T. Rowe Price Group stock opened at $156.85 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.96, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.18. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $143.64 and a 52-week high of $224.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $185.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $201.46.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The asset manager reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 36.10% and a net margin of 40.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.89 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a global investment management organization, which engages in the provision of investment management services through its subsidiaries. It provides an array of mutual funds, subadvisory services, and separate account management for individual and institutional investors, retirement plans, and financial intermediaries.

