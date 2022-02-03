Madison Wealth Management Lowers Holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Madison Wealth Management decreased its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,809 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 822 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Madison Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Madison Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $4,461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Alaethes Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 170.3% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 28.2% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 978 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 40.6% during the 3rd quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $852,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VT opened at $103.93 on Thursday. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $92.95 and a twelve month high of $109.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.46.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

