Madison Wealth Management Purchases 592 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Madison Wealth Management increased its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,801 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the quarter. CVS Health comprises 1.6% of Madison Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Madison Wealth Management’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $7,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 70,903 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $5,917,000 after acquiring an additional 16,540 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Investments LLC grew its position in CVS Health by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 106,314 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $9,021,000 after purchasing an additional 6,081 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in CVS Health by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 168,874 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $14,331,000 after purchasing an additional 22,310 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its position in CVS Health by 44.2% during the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 26,526 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,251,000 after purchasing an additional 8,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in CVS Health by 95.2% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,747,441 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $312,686,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827,696 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

CVS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $103.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $107.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.50.

CVS opened at $108.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $100.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.43. The stock has a market cap of $143.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.81. CVS Health Co. has a 1 year low of $68.02 and a 1 year high of $109.34.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $73.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.52 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 20th. This is a boost from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.46%.

In other news, SVP James David Clark sold 6,059 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total value of $660,431.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 21,386 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total transaction of $2,277,609.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 95,927 shares of company stock valued at $10,299,855 over the last 90 days. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

