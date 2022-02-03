Madison Wealth Management Sells 1,980 Shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

Madison Wealth Management cut its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,980 shares during the quarter. Madison Wealth Management’s holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF were worth $659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at $33,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 57.0% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the third quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 358.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHC opened at $39.13 on Thursday. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $37.02 and a 52-week high of $44.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.66.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

