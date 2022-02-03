Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $48.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 9.07% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Main Street Capital Corporation is a specialty investment company providing customized financing solutions to lower middle market companies which operate in diverse industry sectors. Main Street seeks to partner with entrepreneurs, business owners and management teams and generally provides one stop financing alternatives to its portfolio companies. “

MAIN has been the topic of several other reports. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Main Street Capital from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Main Street Capital from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Main Street Capital from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Main Street Capital in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

MAIN opened at $44.01 on Tuesday. Main Street Capital has a twelve month low of $32.43 and a twelve month high of $47.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.92 and a 200-day moving average of $43.06. The stock has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 9.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.40.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.08. Main Street Capital had a net margin of 117.18% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The firm had revenue of $76.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.78 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Main Street Capital will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 728,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,682,000 after purchasing an additional 81,012 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Main Street Capital by 24.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 538,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,112,000 after purchasing an additional 106,040 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 26.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 525,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,613,000 after acquiring an additional 109,719 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 1.5% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 217,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,947,000 after acquiring an additional 3,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 9.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 202,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,327,000 after acquiring an additional 17,292 shares in the last quarter. 17.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Main Street Capital is a principal investment firm that provides long-term debt and equity capital to lower middle market companies. Main Street’s investments are primarily made to support management buyouts, recapitalizations, growth financings and acquisitions of companies that operate in diverse industry sectors and generally have annual revenues ranging from $10 million to $100 million.

