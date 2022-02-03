Makena Capital Management LLC Has $6.74 Million Stock Position in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Makena Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) by 72.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 176,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,607 shares during the period. Makena Capital Management LLC owned 0.05% of American Homes 4 Rent worth $6,743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMH. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 97.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 162,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,688,000 after acquiring an additional 80,314 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in American Homes 4 Rent in the 2nd quarter valued at $292,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 123.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 267,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,558,000 after buying an additional 147,828 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 28,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after buying an additional 3,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,097,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $159,208,000 after buying an additional 79,276 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMH stock opened at $39.56 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. American Homes 4 Rent has a fifty-two week low of $28.63 and a fifty-two week high of $44.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.74. The company has a market cap of $13.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.03, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.61.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.23). American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 2.49%. The firm had revenue of $339.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.43 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other American Homes 4 Rent news, CIO Jack E. Corrigan sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.35, for a total value of $1,058,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.61% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on AMH shares. KeyCorp started coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Homes 4 Rent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. BTIG Research upgraded American Homes 4 Rent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Homes 4 Rent presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.03.

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating single-family home as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

