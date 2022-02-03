Makena Capital Management LLC Sells 29,714 Shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Makena Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 89,692 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,714 shares during the quarter. Datadog comprises 2.1% of Makena Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Makena Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Datadog were worth $12,678,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Datadog by 16.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,732,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,072,000 after buying an additional 385,880 shares during the period. BOKF NA purchased a new position in shares of Datadog during the third quarter valued at about $1,760,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Datadog by 9.8% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after buying an additional 1,101 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of Datadog by 6,107.9% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 8,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after buying an additional 8,490 shares during the period. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Datadog during the second quarter valued at about $5,208,000. Institutional investors own 62.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Datadog stock opened at $142.20 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $44.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,015.64 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $158.54 and its 200 day moving average is $150.28. Datadog, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.73 and a twelve month high of $199.68. The company has a quick ratio of 3.94, a current ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $270.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.82 million. Datadog had a negative net margin of 5.01% and a negative return on equity of 2.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Datadog news, insider Alexis Le-Quoc sold 455,928 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.55, for a total value of $87,333,008.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 145,472 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.88, for a total transaction of $27,767,695.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,493,349 shares of company stock worth $262,866,353. 20.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DDOG. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Datadog from $225.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Datadog from $173.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Datadog from $164.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Sunday, November 7th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Datadog from $225.00 to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Datadog from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.16.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

