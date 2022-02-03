Makena Capital Management LLC Sells 32,663 Shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Makena Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,770 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,663 shares during the quarter. Hilton Worldwide makes up about 1.7% of Makena Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Makena Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $10,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,923,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,644,401,000 after acquiring an additional 3,691,508 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,994,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,808,221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102,647 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,573,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,275,418,000 after acquiring an additional 125,791 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,945,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,864,000 after acquiring an additional 50,276 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 45.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,765,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170,855 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HLT opened at $144.59 on Thursday. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.70 and a fifty-two week high of $159.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.30 billion, a PE ratio of 1,112.23 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $145.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $138.07.

In other news, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.19, for a total transaction of $435,570.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.19, for a total value of $1,521,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 19,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,805,750 in the last three months. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Bernstein Bank cut Hilton Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $161.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price target (up from $148.00) on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $159.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hilton Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.13.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management & Franchise segment manages hotels and timeshare properties, and license its brands to franchisees.

