Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The software maker reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 17.27% and a return on equity of 48.97%. The business had revenue of $171.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.85 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Manhattan Associates updated its FY22 guidance to $1.98-2.10 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ MANH traded down $1.38 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $126.20. 778,233 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 377,793. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a PE ratio of 73.37 and a beta of 1.99. Manhattan Associates has a one year low of $110.11 and a one year high of $188.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is $144.65 and its 200 day moving average is $156.33.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MANH. TheStreet raised shares of Manhattan Associates from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $195.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $184.67.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Manhattan Associates stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) by 31.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,872 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,641 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $1,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

Manhattan Associates, Inc engages in designing, building and delivering supply chain commerce solutions by converging front-end sales with back-end supply chain. It operates through the following geographical segments: The Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Deepak Raghavan in October 1990 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

