Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) Sees Large Volume Increase on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. 6,449 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 305,121 shares.The stock last traded at $132.75 and had previously closed at $134.17.

The software maker reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $171.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.85 million. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 17.27% and a return on equity of 48.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share.

Get Manhattan Associates alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on MANH. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Manhattan Associates from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $195.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.67.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 68.0% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 163 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 67.0% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 177 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Manhattan Associates by 0.5% in the third quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 13,914 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,129,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Manhattan Associates by 2.1% in the third quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,980 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $608,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in Manhattan Associates by 3.1% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,738 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a PE ratio of 74.17 and a beta of 1.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $145.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $156.54.

Manhattan Associates Company Profile (NASDAQ:MANH)

Manhattan Associates, Inc engages in designing, building and delivering supply chain commerce solutions by converging front-end sales with back-end supply chain. It operates through the following geographical segments: The Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Deepak Raghavan in October 1990 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of market timing?

Receive News & Ratings for Manhattan Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manhattan Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.