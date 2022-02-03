Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) Sees Large Volume Increase on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. 6,449 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 305,121 shares.The stock last traded at $132.75 and had previously closed at $134.17.
The software maker reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $171.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.85 million. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 17.27% and a return on equity of 48.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share.
Several research firms have recently commented on MANH. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Manhattan Associates from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $195.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.67.
The stock has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a PE ratio of 74.17 and a beta of 1.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $145.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $156.54.
Manhattan Associates Company Profile (NASDAQ:MANH)
Manhattan Associates, Inc engages in designing, building and delivering supply chain commerce solutions by converging front-end sales with back-end supply chain. It operates through the following geographical segments: The Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Deepak Raghavan in October 1990 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.
