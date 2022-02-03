Markel (NYSE:MKL) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.90 EPS

Markel (NYSE:MKL) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The insurance provider reported $17.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.93 by $1.90, Fidelity Earnings reports. Markel had a return on equity of 6.32% and a net margin of 19.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $15.83 EPS.

Shares of NYSE MKL traded down $31.20 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1,260.18. 66,895 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,361. Markel has a 52-week low of $1,050.02 and a 52-week high of $1,343.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.22 billion, a PE ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1,232.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,248.83.

Get Markel alerts:

In other Markel news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner bought 25 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1,251.30 per share, with a total value of $31,282.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Markel stock. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 557 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 111 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Markel were worth $666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 76.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MKL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Markel from $1,350.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Boenning Scattergood cut Markel from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Markel from $1,450.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Markel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,363.75.

About Markel

Markel Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in underwriting specialty insurance products for a variety of niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment includes all direct business and facultative placements written within the company’s underwriting operations.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Receive News & Ratings for Markel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.