Martingale Asset Management L P Cuts Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Martingale Asset Management L P trimmed its position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 23.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 139,599 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 43,405 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $29,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of Ecolab by 12.9% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 50,602 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,557,000 after buying an additional 5,768 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ecolab by 2.4% in the third quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 26,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,526,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Ecolab in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,276,000. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Ecolab by 6.3% in the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 25,485 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in Ecolab by 27.0% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 80,533 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,801,000 after purchasing an additional 17,119 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Ecolab alerts:

In other Ecolab news, EVP Elizabeth A. Simermeyer sold 7,539 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.53, for a total value of $1,775,660.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Victoria Reich sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.27, for a total value of $559,848.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 53,539 shares of company stock valued at $12,499,836. Corporate insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

ECL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $237.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Ecolab from $245.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Ecolab from $223.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Ecolab from $225.00 to $198.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on Ecolab from $216.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $225.00.

Shares of NYSE ECL opened at $192.48 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $220.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $221.55. Ecolab Inc. has a 1-year low of $180.37 and a 1-year high of $238.93. The company has a market cap of $55.16 billion, a PE ratio of 49.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.08.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th. This is an increase from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.17%.

About Ecolab

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

Featured Story: Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL).

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.