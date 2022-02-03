Martingale Asset Management L P Has $17.22 Million Position in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Martingale Asset Management L P reduced its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 91,340 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,439 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P owned about 0.25% of Casey’s General Stores worth $17,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CASY. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 1.7% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $960,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in Casey’s General Stores by 5.9% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 2,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Casey’s General Stores during the second quarter valued at approximately $607,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Casey’s General Stores during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,266,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Casey’s General Stores by 18.3% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 83.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CASY shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $246.00 to $237.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $264.00 to $256.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $243.00 target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $231.00.

NASDAQ CASY opened at $189.47 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $180.39 and a twelve month high of $229.18. The company has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.86 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $192.33 and its 200 day moving average is $194.19.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.34). Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 14.85%. The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.00 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 47.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 31st. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is presently 17.63%.

Casey’s General Stores Company Profile

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

