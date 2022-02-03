Martingale Asset Management L P Raises Stock Holdings in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Martingale Asset Management L P grew its stake in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 571,587 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,673 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Evergy were worth $35,554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacitti Group Inc. increased its stake in Evergy by 43.9% in the second quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA increased its stake in Evergy by 3.2% in the third quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 5,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Evergy by 15.1% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Evergy by 2.2% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in Evergy by 1.7% in the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 10,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EVRG opened at $66.38 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $66.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.61. Evergy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.92 and a 52 week high of $69.45. The company has a market cap of $15.22 billion, a PE ratio of 17.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.47.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.21. Evergy had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 15.78%. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.00.

In other news, Director C John Wilder bought 6,775 shares of Evergy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $67.64 per share, with a total value of $458,261.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 132,320 shares of company stock worth $8,686,196. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Evergy Company Profile

Evergy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity through its subsidiaries. It focuses on the regulation of electric utilities and development of electric transmission projects. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

