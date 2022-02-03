Martingale Asset Management L P Sells 2,462 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Martingale Asset Management L P lowered its position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 13.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,518 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,462 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P owned 0.07% of AutoZone worth $26,351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AZO. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AutoZone by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 32 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of AutoZone by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 38 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of AutoZone by 122.7% in the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 49 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AutoZone by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.01% of the company’s stock.

Get AutoZone alerts:

NYSE AZO opened at $2,064.18 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1,982.17 and a 200-day moving average of $1,789.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.89. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,139.18 and a 52 week high of $2,110.00.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $25.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $20.87 by $4.82. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 126.68% and a net margin of 15.08%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $18.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 107.24 earnings per share for the current year.

AZO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on AutoZone from $2,200.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AutoZone in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,900.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James increased their target price on AutoZone from $1,950.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on AutoZone from $1,900.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,022.61.

In other AutoZone news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 217 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,046.87, for a total transaction of $444,170.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP John Scott Murphy sold 2,250 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,055.61, for a total value of $4,625,122.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,345 shares of company stock worth $18,802,088 over the last 90 days. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AutoZone Company Profile

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

Further Reading: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO).

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.