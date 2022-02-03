Martingale Asset Management L P Trims Stock Holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Martingale Asset Management L P reduced its stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,467 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P owned approximately 0.07% of Roper Technologies worth $32,930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in Roper Technologies by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 30,734 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,711,000 after buying an additional 2,445 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,794,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Roper Technologies by 2,678.7% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 169,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,619,000 after buying an additional 163,400 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its holdings in Roper Technologies by 544.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. grew its position in Roper Technologies by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 10,240 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,568,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Roper Technologies stock opened at $452.32 on Thursday. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $365.23 and a one year high of $505.00. The company has a market cap of $47.69 billion, a PE ratio of 42.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $463.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $472.83.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 18.42%. The firm’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.56 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 14.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 24th. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This is a boost from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 23.53%.

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.50, for a total value of $951,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.00, for a total value of $474,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,159,185. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ROP shares. Mizuho started coverage on Roper Technologies in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $550.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on Roper Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $487.00 target price for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Roper Technologies in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $505.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $509.72.

Roper Technologies Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc is diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

