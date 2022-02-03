Maryland Capital Management Acquires 254 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Maryland Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,372 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Management’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PM. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 1.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 124,832,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,372,196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269,844 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 0.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 91,929,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,713,997,000 after acquiring an additional 536,032 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 6.6% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 74,551,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,388,259,000 after buying an additional 4,609,738 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 1.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 54,455,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,461,957,000 after buying an additional 765,685 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 0.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,718,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,432,049,000 after buying an additional 120,060 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.86% of the company’s stock.

PM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays cut their target price on Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Philip Morris International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.43.

NYSE PM opened at $103.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $161.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $95.83 and its 200-day moving average is $97.51. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $78.91 and a one year high of $106.51.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 22nd. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.81%.

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

