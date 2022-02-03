Maryland Capital Management Cuts Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Maryland Capital Management lessened its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 19.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,209 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,029 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 52.7% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period.

IEFA stock opened at $72.93 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.28. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84.

