Maryland Capital Management Has $479,000 Position in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG)

Maryland Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,040 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 492 shares during the quarter. Maryland Capital Management’s holdings in Chegg were worth $479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Chegg in the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,750,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Chegg by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,076 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 633 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Chegg during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,209,000. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its stake in Chegg by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 561,495 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,193,000 after buying an additional 11,554 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Chegg by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,376,135 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $114,371,000 after buying an additional 183,601 shares during the period. 93.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CHGG opened at $26.05 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.58. Chegg, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.23 and a 1-year high of $115.21. The firm has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -434.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 13.65, a quick ratio of 13.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Chegg had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 0.04%. The business had revenue of $171.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. Chegg’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Chegg, Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Ted Schlein bought 35,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.54 per share, for a total transaction of $1,012,313.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Daniel Rosensweig bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.52 per share, for a total transaction of $713,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on CHGG shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chegg from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Chegg from $56.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Chegg in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Chegg from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered Chegg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.50.

Chegg, Inc engages in the operations of learning platform for students. It intends to empower students to take control of their education and help the students study, college admissions exams, accomplish their goals, get grades and test scores. The firm offers required and non-required scholastic materials including textbooks in any format, access to online homework help and textbook solutions, course organization and scheduling, college and university matching tools and scholarship connections.

