Maryland Capital Management Has $758,000 Stock Position in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF)

Maryland Capital Management raised its holdings in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) by 9.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,244 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 455 shares during the quarter. Maryland Capital Management’s holdings in Fox Factory were worth $758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Fox Factory by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 533,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,306,000 after acquiring an additional 91,213 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fox Factory in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $330,000. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in shares of Fox Factory in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $834,000. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in shares of Fox Factory in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Fox Factory by 74.3% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,174,000 after acquiring an additional 8,695 shares during the period.

Fox Factory stock opened at $128.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The company has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a PE ratio of 34.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.79. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a one year low of $117.59 and a one year high of $190.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $158.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $158.41.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $347.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.73 million. Fox Factory had a return on equity of 23.50% and a net margin of 12.95%. Fox Factory’s revenue was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fox Factory from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. engages in designing, engineering, manufacturing and marketing performance ride dynamics products. The firm offers bicycles, side-by-sides and on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all – terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications and motorcycles.

