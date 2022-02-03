Maryland Capital Management Has $950,000 Holdings in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Maryland Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,428 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 412 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Management’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the third quarter worth $26,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in Axon Enterprise in the third quarter valued at $35,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Axon Enterprise in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 73.9% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in Axon Enterprise in the third quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors own 73.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Axon Enterprise alerts:

AXON stock opened at $142.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.73 billion, a PE ratio of -355.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 23.77 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $148.82 and its 200-day moving average is $169.08. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 1 year low of $121.09 and a 1 year high of $212.37.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.91. The company had revenue of $231.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.11 million. Axon Enterprise had a negative net margin of 2.37% and a negative return on equity of 2.26%. The business’s revenue was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.

In related news, President Luke Larson sold 733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.90, for a total value of $119,405.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 329,952 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.25, for a total transaction of $61,453,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 72,775 shares of company stock worth $10,362,476 and have sold 425,160 shares worth $78,396,779. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Axon Enterprise from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum raised shares of Axon Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $232.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.13.

Axon Enterprise Profile

Axon Enterprise, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and sale of conducted electrical weapons for personal defense. It operates through the TASER Weapons and Software and Sensors segments. The TASER Weapons segment sells conducted electrical weapons, accessories, and other related products and services.

Featured Story: Stock Market News Sentiment

Receive News & Ratings for Axon Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axon Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.