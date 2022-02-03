Maryland Capital Management Sells 216 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Maryland Capital Management reduced its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,294 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 216 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Management’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its stake in Oracle by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 28,196 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,456,000 after buying an additional 1,568 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Oracle by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 289,407 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $25,218,000 after buying an additional 12,492 shares during the period. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,082,000. German American Bancorp Inc. raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 87,572 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $6,816,000 after purchasing an additional 4,212 shares during the period. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 26,884 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ORCL opened at $82.50 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $61.08 and a 1-year high of $106.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $88.87 and a 200-day moving average of $90.51. The company has a market cap of $220.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.91, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.80.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.10. Oracle had a net margin of 24.79% and a return on equity of 1,087.71%. The company had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 9th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the enterprise software provider to reacquire up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.10%.

In other news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.27, for a total transaction of $2,678,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles W. Moorman purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $83.76 per share, with a total value of $1,256,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 43.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ORCL has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group set a $94.00 price target on Oracle in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Oracle from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Oracle from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Societe Generale lifted their target price on Oracle from $88.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, DZ Bank raised Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.96.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

