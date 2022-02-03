Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Acquires 603 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,780 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Accenture were worth $4,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 137.2% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Accenture during the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Accenture during the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. 73.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Accenture news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total transaction of $510,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 5,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.40, for a total value of $1,776,541.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,804 shares of company stock valued at $6,973,725 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ACN opened at $359.47 on Thursday. Accenture plc has a 1-year low of $244.44 and a 1-year high of $417.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $372.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $350.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $227.24 billion, a PE ratio of 37.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.22.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.15. Accenture had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 30.42%. The business had revenue of $14.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 10.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 13th will be paid a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 12th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.37%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Accenture from $390.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Accenture from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Accenture from $385.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Wolfe Research upped their target price on shares of Accenture from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $405.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Accenture has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $391.87.

Accenture Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

