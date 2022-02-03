Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Boosts Stock Holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 1.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 18,742 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $2,953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Global Payments by 60.5% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 236 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Global Payments by 58.9% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 267 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Global Payments in the third quarter valued at $57,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Global Payments by 58.9% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 383 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its holdings in Global Payments by 28.1% in the third quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 520 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. 83.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Global Payments alerts:

NYSE:GPN opened at $150.83 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.58, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.18. Global Payments Inc. has a twelve month low of $116.75 and a twelve month high of $220.81.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.04. Global Payments had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 8.08%. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Global Payments Inc. will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.95, for a total value of $66,475.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kriss Cloninger III purchased 1,000 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $137.68 per share, with a total value of $137,680.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,500 shares of company stock valued at $205,885. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on GPN. Bank of America dropped their target price on Global Payments from $186.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Global Payments from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Global Payments from $151.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Global Payments from $195.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on shares of Global Payments from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.81.

About Global Payments

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

Featured Article: Which market index is the best?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.