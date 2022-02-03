Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Buys 2,088 Shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,149 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,088 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Masco were worth $3,508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of Masco by 8,366.0% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 64,765 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,815,000 after acquiring an additional 64,000 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of Masco by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 275,764 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,245,000 after acquiring an additional 14,713 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Masco by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 92,883 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,161,000 after acquiring an additional 19,517 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Masco by 117,911.5% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 30,683 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after acquiring an additional 30,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new stake in shares of Masco in the 2nd quarter valued at about $267,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on MAS. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Masco from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Masco from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Masco from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. TheStreet raised Masco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Masco in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.67.

Shares of NYSE:MAS opened at $63.64 on Thursday. Masco Co. has a 12-month low of $51.97 and a 12-month high of $71.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.78, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.35.

In other news, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 6,837 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.85, for a total value of $457,053.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO John P. Lindow sold 9,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $660,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,941 shares of company stock valued at $3,237,460 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About Masco

Masco Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates through the following business segments: Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets; plumbing fittings and valves; showerheads and hand showers; bathtubs and shower enclosures; toilets; spas, and exercise pools.

