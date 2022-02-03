Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Has $4.75 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,426 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,513 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV owned 0.08% of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF worth $4,751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BLV. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $96,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 377.6% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 172.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA BLV opened at $98.32 on Thursday. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $95.80 and a twelve month high of $107.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $101.87 and its 200 day moving average is $103.34.

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

