Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Has $8.01 Million Stock Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,966 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 184 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $8,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UPS. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,826,000. Madison Asset Management LLC grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 2.8% in the third quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 75,026 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,662,000 after purchasing an additional 2,053 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,313,000. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 113,840 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $20,730,000 after acquiring an additional 3,939 shares during the period. Finally, Trek Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. Trek Financial LLC now owns 3,307 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the period. 56.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on UPS. Loop Capital lifted their target price on United Parcel Service from $226.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America lifted their target price on United Parcel Service from $236.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on United Parcel Service from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on United Parcel Service from $222.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on United Parcel Service from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $227.93.

Shares of UPS opened at $232.11 on Thursday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $156.59 and a 12-month high of $233.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $207.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $201.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market cap of $201.74 billion, a PE ratio of 31.28, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.13.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.49. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 127.98% and a net margin of 6.92%. The business had revenue of $27.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.66 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 54.99%.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

Featured Article: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.