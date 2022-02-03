Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Purchases 97 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,815 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $6,399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter worth about $27,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $230.05 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $234.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $232.52. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $194.11 and a 12 month high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

