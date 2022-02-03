MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) Announces Earnings Results

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $247.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.71 million. MaxLinear had a negative net margin of 1.30% and a positive return on equity of 26.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share.

NYSE:MXL traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $60.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,428,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 737,478. The business’s 50-day moving average is $67.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.65. The company has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of -402.37, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.81. MaxLinear has a 52-week low of $30.47 and a 52-week high of $77.89.

MXL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on MaxLinear from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MaxLinear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on MaxLinear from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on MaxLinear from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.64.

In other MaxLinear news, VP William Kelly Jones sold 12,885 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.16, for a total value of $891,126.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 8.82% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in MaxLinear stock. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,877 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.06% of MaxLinear worth $2,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.43% of the company’s stock.

About MaxLinear

MaxLinear, Inc engages in the provision of radio frequency, high-performance analog and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications. Its products include cable broadband modems and gateways, wireline connectivity devices, radio frequency transceivers, fiber-optic modules, video set-top boxes and gateways, hybrid analog and digital televisions, direct broadcast satellite outdoor and indoor units, and power management and interface products.

