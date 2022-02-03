MCF Advisors LLC Has $28,000 Position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

MCF Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 489.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 843 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the quarter. MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the second quarter worth about $25,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 56.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of iShares Gold Trust stock opened at $34.38 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.17. iShares Gold Trust has a 52-week low of $31.94 and a 52-week high of $36.38.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

