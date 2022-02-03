McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) Shares Sold by Renaissance Group LLC

Renaissance Group LLC lowered its stake in McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 220 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Group LLC owned about 0.06% of McGrath RentCorp worth $1,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in McGrath RentCorp by 30.0% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 38,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,763,000 after buying an additional 8,854 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in McGrath RentCorp by 27.5% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,278,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,019,000 after buying an additional 275,648 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in McGrath RentCorp in the second quarter valued at about $681,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in McGrath RentCorp by 102,342.9% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 7,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in McGrath RentCorp by 5.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 422,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,451,000 after buying an additional 23,071 shares during the last quarter. 82.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of McGrath RentCorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th.

Shares of MGRC opened at $75.28 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 19.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.85. McGrath RentCorp has a 1 year low of $67.08 and a 1 year high of $87.53. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.45.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 17th were given a dividend of $0.435 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 14th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. McGrath RentCorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.15%.

About McGrath RentCorp

McGrath RentCorp engages in the provision of business-to-business rental services. It operates through the following segments: Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, Adler Tanks, and Enviroplex. The Mobile Modular segment operates for its modular building and portable storage. The TRS-RenTelco segment includes operations for its electronic test equipment.

