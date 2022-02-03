McKesson (NYSE:MCK) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.73 EPS

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $6.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.42 by $0.73, MarketWatch Earnings reports. McKesson had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a negative return on equity of 5,793.16%. The business had revenue of $68.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.63 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis.

McKesson stock traded up $9.24 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $267.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 983,308. McKesson has a 52 week low of $169.34 and a 52 week high of $260.61. The stock has a market cap of $40.87 billion, a PE ratio of -8.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $241.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $218.34.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is presently -6.25%.

In other news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 15,842 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $3,960,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 10,249 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.01, for a total transaction of $2,254,882.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 46,830 shares of company stock worth $10,804,085 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in McKesson stock. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,777 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 85.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MCK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of McKesson from $236.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $268.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of McKesson from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $230.00 to $333.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $252.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McKesson presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $280.75.

About McKesson

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical; International; Medical-Surgical Solutions; and Prescription Technology Solutions (“RxTS“).

