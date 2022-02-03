Mechel PAO (NYSE:MTL) Short Interest Update

Mechel PAO (NYSE:MTL) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 411,400 shares, a decrease of 21.8% from the December 31st total of 525,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 293,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

NYSE MTL traded down $0.13 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,546. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.01 and a 200 day moving average of $3.30. Mechel PAO has a one year low of $1.58 and a one year high of $5.19.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James upgraded Mechel PAO to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Mechel PAO from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Mechel PAO during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Mechel PAO by 472.0% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 111,754 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 92,217 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Mechel PAO by 50.4% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 455,984 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after purchasing an additional 152,817 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in Mechel PAO during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $189,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Mechel PAO by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 318,419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after acquiring an additional 57,248 shares during the last quarter.

Mechel PAO Company Profile

Mechel PAO is a holding company, which engages in the mining and production of coal and steel, iron core, and nickel products. It operates through the following business segments: Steel, Mining, and Power. The Steel segment sells semi-finished steel products, long products of a wide range of steel grades, carbon and stainless flat steel products, and high value-added metal products.

