Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Medallion Financial Corp. is a specialty finance company that originates and services loans that finance taxicab medallions and various types of commercial loans. “
Separately, TheStreet upgraded Medallion Financial from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MFIN. Key Colony Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medallion Financial during the fourth quarter worth $5,633,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Medallion Financial by 10.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,164,922 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,133,000 after purchasing an additional 108,600 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Medallion Financial by 6.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 848,429 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,517,000 after purchasing an additional 48,291 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Medallion Financial in the second quarter valued at $341,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Medallion Financial in the third quarter valued at $167,000. Institutional investors own 22.46% of the company’s stock.
Medallion Financial Company Profile
Medallion Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of consumer loans, raises deposits, and other banking activities. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Lending; Commercial Lending; Medallion Lending; RPAC Racing, LLC (RPAC); and Corporate and Other.
