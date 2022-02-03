Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Medallion Financial Corp. is a specialty finance company that originates and services loans that finance taxicab medallions and various types of commercial loans. “

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Medallion Financial from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st.

NASDAQ MFIN opened at $7.38 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Medallion Financial has a fifty-two week low of $3.50 and a fifty-two week high of $9.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.08 million, a PE ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 2.52.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MFIN. Key Colony Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medallion Financial during the fourth quarter worth $5,633,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Medallion Financial by 10.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,164,922 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,133,000 after purchasing an additional 108,600 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Medallion Financial by 6.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 848,429 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,517,000 after purchasing an additional 48,291 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Medallion Financial in the second quarter valued at $341,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Medallion Financial in the third quarter valued at $167,000. Institutional investors own 22.46% of the company’s stock.

Medallion Financial Company Profile

Medallion Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of consumer loans, raises deposits, and other banking activities. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Lending; Commercial Lending; Medallion Lending; RPAC Racing, LLC (RPAC); and Corporate and Other.

