Medicenna Therapeutics (TSE:MDNA) Trading Down 9.4%

Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. (TSE:MDNA) shares dropped 9.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$2.03 and last traded at C$2.03. Approximately 8,816 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 39,095 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.24.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$7.00 price target on shares of Medicenna Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 15th.

The company has a market cap of C$109.58 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 5.53 and a quick ratio of 4.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$2.11 and its 200-day moving average price is C$2.69.

Medicenna Therapeutics Corp., a clinical stage immunotherapy company, engages in the development and commercialization of Superkines and empowered Superkines for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its lead product is MDNA55, an interleukin- 4 (IL-4) EC that has completed Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent glioblastoma (rGBM), as well as preclinical and clinical development stages for the treatment of other brain and non-brain tumors.

