Medicure Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCUJF) Short Interest Up 28.6% in January

Medicure Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCUJF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, an increase of 28.6% from the December 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Medicure stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.75. The company had a trading volume of 1,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,908. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.28. Medicure has a 12-month low of $0.68 and a 12-month high of $1.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 0.84.

Medicure (OTCMKTS:MCUJF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Medicure had a negative return on equity of 38.85% and a negative net margin of 39.51%. The business had revenue of $3.91 million for the quarter.

Medicure, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, clinical development, and commercialization of cardiovascular therapeutics. It focuses on marketing and distribution of acute care cardiovascular drug, Aggrastat; Zypitamag (pitavastatin) tablets; Sodium Nitroprusside injection.

