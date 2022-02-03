MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $483.99 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) will announce $483.99 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for MEDNAX’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $495.80 million and the lowest is $473.00 million. MEDNAX reported sales of $416.63 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 16.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that MEDNAX will report full year sales of $1.90 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.89 billion to $1.91 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.94 billion to $2.02 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover MEDNAX.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of MEDNAX from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of MEDNAX from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of MEDNAX from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of MEDNAX from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.56.

In other news, Director Roger Md Medel sold 59,893 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.44, for a total value of $1,583,570.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Roger Mack Hinson sold 8,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.38, for a total transaction of $249,744.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 247,922 shares of company stock valued at $6,728,431. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MD. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of MEDNAX by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,886,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,323,000 after purchasing an additional 588,474 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MEDNAX by 51.8% in the 4th quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,314,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,771,000 after purchasing an additional 448,374 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of MEDNAX in the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,777,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of MEDNAX in the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,386,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of MEDNAX in the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,998,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MD traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $24.67. 421,940 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 357,241. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.12. MEDNAX has a one year low of $20.27 and a one year high of $35.67. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 2.08.

MEDNAX, Inc provides physician services including newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, tele radiology, pediatric cardiology and other pediatric subspecialty care. The firm’s solution include anesthesiology & pain management, prenatal, neonatal, pediatric, radiology, tele radiology, revenue cycle management and perioperative improvement consulting.

