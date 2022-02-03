Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Boosts Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,711 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cheviot Value Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cheviot Value Management LLC now owns 77,782 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,891,000 after acquiring an additional 6,694 shares in the last quarter. Granby Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Granby Capital Management LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,044,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 203.8% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 45,321 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,598,000 after acquiring an additional 30,404 shares in the last quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 960,625 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $97,455,000 after acquiring an additional 24,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 317.1% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,523,725 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $256,032,000 after acquiring an additional 1,918,630 shares in the last quarter. 64.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $135.41 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.48. The company has a market capitalization of $261.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $86.89 and a 1 year high of $137.00.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by ($0.57). The company had revenue of $48.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.22 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 9.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 91.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 10.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.85%.

In other Chevron news, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 77,382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.01, for a total value of $10,060,433.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Eimear P. Bonner sold 35,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.50, for a total transaction of $4,041,964.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 440,583 shares of company stock valued at $54,615,958 in the last ninety days. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Chevron from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Chevron from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Societe Generale assumed coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.04.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

