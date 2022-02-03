Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Raises Stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,253 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $2,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in AutoZone in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in AutoZone by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 32 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in AutoZone by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 38 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in AutoZone by 122.7% in the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 49 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in AutoZone by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.01% of the company’s stock.

Get AutoZone alerts:

AZO opened at $2,064.18 on Thursday. AutoZone, Inc. has a one year low of $1,139.18 and a one year high of $2,110.00. The company has a market cap of $42.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.08, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,982.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,789.85.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $25.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $20.87 by $4.82. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 126.68% and a net margin of 15.08%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $18.61 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 107.24 EPS for the current year.

AZO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on AutoZone from $1,710.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on AutoZone in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2,329.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on AutoZone from $2,200.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on AutoZone from $1,850.00 to $2,210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,022.61.

In other AutoZone news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 217 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,046.87, for a total transaction of $444,170.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP John Scott Murphy sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,055.61, for a total value of $4,625,122.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,345 shares of company stock worth $18,802,088 in the last 90 days. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About AutoZone

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

Featured Article: Balance Sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO).

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.