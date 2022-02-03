Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Reduces Stock Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. reduced its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,122 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 60 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $4,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 60 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 482 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 913 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $766,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,959 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,464,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boltwood Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 626 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. 77.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on BLK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,141.00 to $1,123.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of BlackRock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,030.00 to $1,035.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,051.00 to $1,043.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $956.00 price target on shares of BlackRock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $987.21.

NYSE:BLK opened at $822.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a current ratio of 3.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $882.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $896.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.95 billion, a PE ratio of 21.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.20. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $670.28 and a fifty-two week high of $973.16.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 14th. The asset manager reported $10.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $10.16 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.46% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $10.18 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 42.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be given a $4.88 dividend. This represents a $19.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. This is a boost from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is 43.23%.

In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 16,365 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $920.92, for a total value of $15,070,855.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 405 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $964.45, for a total transaction of $390,602.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

