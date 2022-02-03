Melrose Industries PLC (LON:MRO) Receives GBX 228.44 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Melrose Industries PLC (LON:MRO) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 228.44 ($3.07).

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Melrose Industries from GBX 185 ($2.49) to GBX 176 ($2.37) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Melrose Industries from GBX 190 ($2.55) to GBX 205 ($2.76) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 220 ($2.96) price target on shares of Melrose Industries in a research report on Monday.

In other news, insider Peter Dilnot purchased 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 156 ($2.10) per share, for a total transaction of £49,920 ($67,114.82).

LON:MRO opened at GBX 152.50 ($2.05) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.23, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Melrose Industries has a 1-year low of GBX 139.87 ($1.88) and a 1-year high of GBX 228.09 ($3.07). The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 155.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 163.34. The stock has a market cap of £6.67 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.61.

About Melrose Industries

Melrose Industries PLC engages in the aerospace, automotive, powder metallurgy, air management, and other industrial businesses in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. Its Aerospace segment provides airframe and engine structures, and electrical interconnection systems for the aerospace industry in civil airframe and defense platforms.

