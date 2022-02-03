Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Buys 1,873 Shares of Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) by 44.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,097 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,873 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Avangrid were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Continuum Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Avangrid in the 2nd quarter worth about $231,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Avangrid in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Avangrid by 144.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 521,534 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,822,000 after buying an additional 308,114 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Avangrid by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 159,902 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,224,000 after buying an additional 11,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Avangrid in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 10.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AGR opened at $46.55 on Thursday. Avangrid, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.10 and a 52-week high of $55.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.26, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.93.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 10th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. Avangrid’s payout ratio is currently 80.37%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Avangrid from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Avangrid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Mizuho cut Avangrid from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.50.

Avangrid Company Profile

Avangrid, Inc engages in the energy transmission and gas distribution. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Renewables, and Other. The Networks segment includes energy transmission and distribution, electric transmission, and gas distribution activities. The Renewables segment relating to renewable energy, mainly wind energy generation and trading related with such activities.

