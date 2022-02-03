Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Buys Shares of 2,352 Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,352 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in Avis Budget Group by 0.9% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 20,545 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,394,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Avis Budget Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Avis Budget Group by 1.8% in the third quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,990,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Avis Budget Group by 0.3% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 115,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,492,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Avis Budget Group by 66.7% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on CAR. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Avis Budget Group from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Bank of America cut Avis Budget Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $125.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Avis Budget Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays cut their price target on Avis Budget Group from $217.00 to $168.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Avis Budget Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $207.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $193.33.

In other Avis Budget Group news, EVP Edward P. Linnen sold 8,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.14, for a total value of $2,258,762.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Jean M. Sera sold 3,386 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.76, for a total value of $940,495.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 59,600 shares of company stock worth $16,388,012. 27.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CAR opened at $180.01 on Thursday. Avis Budget Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.20 and a 12 month high of $545.11. The stock has a market cap of $10.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.56, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $218.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $167.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.62, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $10.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.90 by $3.84. Avis Budget Group had a negative return on equity of 729.29% and a net margin of 10.04%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 95.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post 22.24 EPS for the current year.

About Avis Budget Group

Avis Budget Group, Inc engages in the provision of vehicle sharing and rental services. It operates through the Americas and International segments. The Americas segment licenses the company’s brands to third parties for vehicle rentals and ancillary products and services in North America, South America, Central America, and the Caribbean.

