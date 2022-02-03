Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Takes $263,000 Position in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 961 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Littelfuse by 50.0% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 162 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Littelfuse during the second quarter worth about $86,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Littelfuse by 67.2% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 321 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its position in Littelfuse by 54.5% during the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 425 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Littelfuse by 37.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 451 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. 93.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:LFUS opened at $256.13 on Thursday. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 1 year low of $234.59 and a 1 year high of $334.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $297.96 and a 200-day moving average of $288.20. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.23.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.22. Littelfuse had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 17.85%. The company had revenue of $553.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $523.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.23 earnings per share. Littelfuse’s quarterly revenue was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 12.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Ryan K. Stafford sold 7,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.28, for a total value of $2,466,636.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director T J. Chung sold 3,427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.47, for a total transaction of $1,094,823.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,864 shares of company stock valued at $7,711,915 in the last quarter. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LFUS. Zacks Investment Research raised Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $331.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Littelfuse from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on Littelfuse from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $313.20.

Littelfuse, Inc engages in the manufacture of technologies in circuit protection, power control and sensing. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Automotive, and Industrial. The Electronics segment includes the broadest and deepest portfolio of overvoltage and overcurrent solutions.

